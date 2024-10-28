Left Menu

Deadly Attack Hits Chad's Military Base

An attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region resulted in the deaths of around 40 soldiers. The president blamed Boko Haram for the attack, as Chad continues to face threats from various insurgent groups. The military operation to track down assailants has been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic attack claimed the lives of approximately 40 soldiers at a military base in Chad's Lake region over the weekend, the presidency confirmed on Monday.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby arrived in the region to spearhead an operation searching for the perpetrators. A presidency statement identified Boko Haram as the group responsible for Sunday's attack. The Lake Chad region remains vulnerable to insurgencies from groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa, with violence having spread from northeast Nigeria to Chad.

No insurgent group has claimed responsibility yet. Chad serves as a vital ally for French and U.S. forces in combating jihadists in the Sahel region. Meanwhile, neighboring countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have shifted their military alignments from the U.S. and France to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

