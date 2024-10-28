A tragic attack claimed the lives of approximately 40 soldiers at a military base in Chad's Lake region over the weekend, the presidency confirmed on Monday.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby arrived in the region to spearhead an operation searching for the perpetrators. A presidency statement identified Boko Haram as the group responsible for Sunday's attack. The Lake Chad region remains vulnerable to insurgencies from groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa, with violence having spread from northeast Nigeria to Chad.

No insurgent group has claimed responsibility yet. Chad serves as a vital ally for French and U.S. forces in combating jihadists in the Sahel region. Meanwhile, neighboring countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have shifted their military alignments from the U.S. and France to Russia.

