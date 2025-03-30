Left Menu

Sahel States Forge New Economic Path with Import Levy

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger introduce a 0.5% levy on imports to fund a new union after leaving ECOWAS. The Alliance of Sahel States, initially a security pact, aims for economic integration. The levy sidesteps humanitarian aid, underscoring their shift from regional ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:48 IST
Sahel States Forge New Economic Path with Import Levy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

The West African nations of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have initiated a 0.5% levy on imported goods. This move supports their new tri-state union following their departure from the broader regional economic bloc, ECOWAS. The Alliance of Sahel States, which began as a security pact in 2023, now aspires to economic unification. Plans include the introduction of biometric passports and enhanced economic and military collaboration.

This levy, effective immediately, excludes humanitarian aid and aims to finance the bloc's activities. The creation of this union signifies an end to free trade across West Africa, marking a clear separation from influential democracies like Nigeria and Ghana. The three nations' juntas previously announced intentions to exit ECOWAS, critiquing the bloc's inefficacy in tackling Islamist insurgencies and bringing security.

Despite ECOWAS's imposition of economic, political, and financial sanctions to restore constitutional order, these measures have had limited impact. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, some of the world's poorest nations, have battled an armed Islamist insurgency for over ten years, resulting in significant casualties, widespread displacement, and diminishing trust in democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025