Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects at Assam’s Pandu Port

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing infrastructure developments at the Pandu Port Complex, Assam. Key projects include Northeast India’s first Ship Repair Facility, the construction of an elevated road corridor, and a range of developments along the Brahmaputra River under National Waterways 2 (NW2), with a substantial investment of ₹645 crores aimed at enhancing cargo movement, river tourism, and public transportation.

During the visit, Shri Sonowal highlighted the importance of waterways for Assam’s communities, which have historically relied on the Brahmaputra as a crucial transportation artery. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the government has intensified its focus on sustainable, river-based transport and economic growth, launching strategic projects designed to benefit the Mahabahu Brahmaputra region. “These investments reflect our commitment to transforming the river’s role in economic development, with ₹645 crores allocated to ten infrastructure projects that will increase capacity and boost river tourism, public transportation, and cargo transport,” Shri Sonowal stated.

Major Projects Underway

The Union Minister inspected the Ship Repair Facility, being developed at ₹208 crores through Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL). This repair facility will serve as a game-changer for vessel operators in the region, enabling local, cost-effective maintenance and minimizing operating expenses. Shri Sonowal also reviewed progress on a new elevated road corridor linking Pandu Port to NH27, funded with ₹180 crores to improve logistics connectivity and access for trade.

Other notable projects include new passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahari in Barpeta, slipways at strategic points like Majuli and Dhubri, and seven tourist jetties being constructed along the Brahmaputra, fostering river tourism and water sports. These jetties will be located at key spots such as Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhomora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh, and Uzanbazar in Guwahati. These enhancements are expected to attract tourism and promote economic activity along the river.

Capacity Expansion and Connectivity Initiatives

Shri Sonowal emphasized Pandu’s strategic importance for the region’s waterways and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fast-track the Majuli Bridge project. He explained that the construction of this bridge, which will enhance connectivity, is progressing with measures taken to ensure timely and quality completion.

As part of Assam’s development plan, projects totalling over ₹760 crores are currently in motion, illustrating the central government’s dedication to the growth and modernization of the Northeast. With these projects, the Pandu Multi Modal Port is set to become a crucial logistical hub, providing business and trade operators in the region with enhanced and more efficient transportation options.