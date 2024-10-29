Dismissals and Arrests Amid Telangana Police Protests

In a significant crackdown, ten personnel from the Telangana Special Police were dismissed from service following their involvement in recent protests advocating for uniform policies for police staff.

The individuals were reportedly warned repeatedly but continued to participate in activities that disrupted Battalion discipline, ultimately tarnishing the force's reputation, according to an official police release. Their dismissal falls under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution, designed for cases compromising public interest.

Meanwhile, 21 others were arrested on the same grounds, charged with participating in unauthorized demonstrations defying Section 163 BNSS orders issued by Hyderabad police. These orders, aimed at preventing public disturbances, prohibited any gatherings or protests. Consequences for violations included criminal cases and issuance of show-cause notices under conduct rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)