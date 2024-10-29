Houthi Attacks Jolt Red and Arabian Seas

Yemen's Houthi fighters have intensified their maritime assault tactics, announcing on Monday that they launched three separate operations against vessels in the strategic Red Sea and Arabian Sea regions.

Among the targets was the Motaro, assaulted in the Red Sea, and an area at the Bab al-Mandab Strait, both struck with ballistic missiles.

The Houthi military's spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, detailed their assault on the Maersk Kowloon within the Arabian Sea using a missile, and further attacks on the SC Montreal were carried out with drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)