Houthi Attacks Jolt Red and Arabian Seas
The Houthis have launched a series of attacks targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. These included missile strikes on the Motaro and Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as hits on the Maersk Kowloon and SC Montreal using drones and missiles.
Yemen's Houthi fighters have intensified their maritime assault tactics, announcing on Monday that they launched three separate operations against vessels in the strategic Red Sea and Arabian Sea regions.
Among the targets was the Motaro, assaulted in the Red Sea, and an area at the Bab al-Mandab Strait, both struck with ballistic missiles.
The Houthi military's spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, detailed their assault on the Maersk Kowloon within the Arabian Sea using a missile, and further attacks on the SC Montreal were carried out with drones.
