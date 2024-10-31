Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Actions and Emphasizes Independent U.S. Relations

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israeli military actions in northern Gaza, labeling them a genocide and urging international attention on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud emphasized that while Saudi Arabia is in dialogue with the United States on various bilateral agreements, these discussions are not contingent on improving ties with Israel, unless atrocities in Gaza cease and a pathway towards Palestinian statehood is established.

Amid tensions, Saudi Arabia is exploring collaborations with the U.S. in trade and technology fields, aiming for rapid progress. Meanwhile, discussions around defense and nuclear energy agreements are more complex and dependent on broader regional dynamics, including relations with Iran.

