Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Actions and Emphasizes Independent U.S. Relations

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide, stressing its bilateral agreements with the U.S. are not linked to normalizing relations with Israel. While exploring partnerships in trade and AI with the U.S., Saudi Arabia maintains its stance on Palestinian statehood as a prerequisite for recognizing Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:27 IST
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Actions and Emphasizes Independent U.S. Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israeli military actions in northern Gaza, labeling them a genocide and urging international attention on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud emphasized that while Saudi Arabia is in dialogue with the United States on various bilateral agreements, these discussions are not contingent on improving ties with Israel, unless atrocities in Gaza cease and a pathway towards Palestinian statehood is established.

Amid tensions, Saudi Arabia is exploring collaborations with the U.S. in trade and technology fields, aiming for rapid progress. Meanwhile, discussions around defense and nuclear energy agreements are more complex and dependent on broader regional dynamics, including relations with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024