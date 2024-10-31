Left Menu

Moldova's EU Aspirations: Referendum Results Recognized

Moldova's constitutional court has validated the results of a recent referendum where a slim majority supported the country's EU membership aspirations. The decision may lead to constitutional changes aligning Moldova's goal to join the EU, amid allegations of election meddling.

Updated: 31-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova's constitutional court has officially recognized the results of a recent referendum held on October 20, where a narrow majority expressed support for the nation's goal to join the European Union, the court's chairperson announced on Thursday.

The referendum, alongside an election conducted on the same day, faced accusations of interference, raising concerns about the integrity of the process. Despite these challenges, the court's acknowledgment paves the way for Moldova to amend its constitution, reinforcing its commitment to joining the 27-member EU bloc.

This court decision signifies a critical step in Moldova's quest for EU integration, a move that reflects the country's strategic direction and political aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

