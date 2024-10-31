Moldova's EU Aspirations: Referendum Results Recognized

Moldova's constitutional court has officially recognized the results of a recent referendum held on October 20, where a narrow majority expressed support for the nation's goal to join the European Union, the court's chairperson announced on Thursday.

The referendum, alongside an election conducted on the same day, faced accusations of interference, raising concerns about the integrity of the process. Despite these challenges, the court's acknowledgment paves the way for Moldova to amend its constitution, reinforcing its commitment to joining the 27-member EU bloc.

This court decision signifies a critical step in Moldova's quest for EU integration, a move that reflects the country's strategic direction and political aspirations.

