Paris Court Lifts Ban on Israeli Defense Exhibits at Euronaval
A Paris court has lifted a ban that prevented Israeli defense firms from displaying weapons at the Euronaval trade show. The ban had been condemned by Israel, claiming discrimination by France. The court's decision allows Israeli companies to exhibit their full range of defense technologies.
- Country:
- France
A Paris commercial court has lifted a ban that barred Israeli defense companies from showcasing military weapons used in Gaza and Lebanon conflicts at the upcoming Euronaval trade exhibition.
The ban, originally imposed earlier this month, had led to significant protest from Israel, which accused the French government of discriminatory actions. Euronaval organizers had initially stated that Israeli firms could only participate if they refrained from exhibiting equipment linked to operations in the Middle East. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the ruling, deeming it a 'momentous victory' for Israel.
The Manufacturer's Association of Israel, alongside several defense corporations, argued the restriction was against free trade principles. While France's government defended the ban as supportive of its peace efforts in the Middle East, the court ultimately granted permission to Israeli firms, such as Rafael and Elbit Systems, to display their full array of defense technologies at the global exhibition amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza's Economic Destruction: A Year of Unprecedented Devastation
Crisis in Gaza: A Year of Conflict and Humanitarian Challenges
Gaza Food Supply Crisis: Israel Halts Commercial Imports Amid Conflict
EU's Critique on U.S. Delay over Gaza Crisis
Gaza's Grim Crisis: Looming Famine and Humanitarian Chaos