Left Menu

Paris Court Lifts Ban on Israeli Defense Exhibits at Euronaval

A Paris court has lifted a ban that prevented Israeli defense firms from displaying weapons at the Euronaval trade show. The ban had been condemned by Israel, claiming discrimination by France. The court's decision allows Israeli companies to exhibit their full range of defense technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:17 IST
Paris Court Lifts Ban on Israeli Defense Exhibits at Euronaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A Paris commercial court has lifted a ban that barred Israeli defense companies from showcasing military weapons used in Gaza and Lebanon conflicts at the upcoming Euronaval trade exhibition.

The ban, originally imposed earlier this month, had led to significant protest from Israel, which accused the French government of discriminatory actions. Euronaval organizers had initially stated that Israeli firms could only participate if they refrained from exhibiting equipment linked to operations in the Middle East. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the ruling, deeming it a 'momentous victory' for Israel.

The Manufacturer's Association of Israel, alongside several defense corporations, argued the restriction was against free trade principles. While France's government defended the ban as supportive of its peace efforts in the Middle East, the court ultimately granted permission to Israeli firms, such as Rafael and Elbit Systems, to display their full array of defense technologies at the global exhibition amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024