Paris Court Lifts Ban on Israeli Defense Exhibits at Euronaval

A Paris commercial court has lifted a ban that barred Israeli defense companies from showcasing military weapons used in Gaza and Lebanon conflicts at the upcoming Euronaval trade exhibition.

The ban, originally imposed earlier this month, had led to significant protest from Israel, which accused the French government of discriminatory actions. Euronaval organizers had initially stated that Israeli firms could only participate if they refrained from exhibiting equipment linked to operations in the Middle East. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the ruling, deeming it a 'momentous victory' for Israel.

The Manufacturer's Association of Israel, alongside several defense corporations, argued the restriction was against free trade principles. While France's government defended the ban as supportive of its peace efforts in the Middle East, the court ultimately granted permission to Israeli firms, such as Rafael and Elbit Systems, to display their full array of defense technologies at the global exhibition amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

