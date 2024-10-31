Left Menu

Russian Man Faces Trial in Finland for Ukraine War Crimes

A trial in Finland accuses Russian man Yan Petrovsky of war crimes in Ukraine, linked to a paramilitary unit from 2014. Accusations involve 22 Ukrainian soldiers' deaths and war law violations. Set to start December 5, it includes survivor testimonies and video evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:30 IST
Russian Man Faces Trial in Finland for Ukraine War Crimes
trial
  • Country:
  • Finland

A Russian national, Yan Petrovsky, is set to face trial in Finland over allegations of committing war crimes in Ukraine back in 2014, as announced by Finland's National Prosecution Authority. The trial is scheduled to commence on December 5 in the Helsinki district court and is expected to continue until the end of January 2025.

Petrovsky, also known as Voislav Torden and subjected to EU and U.S. sanctions since 2022, denies participating in any war crimes, according to his lawyer Heikki Lampela. The charges relate to his alleged involvement with the Rusich paramilitary unit, which reportedly fought alongside Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk region.

The prosecutor's office claimed that Petrovsky, presumed to be the deputy commander, participated in actions that violated the laws of war, resulting in 22 Ukrainian soldiers' deaths. The case will include video footage and testimonials from survivors to support the charges, said Deputy Prosecutor General Jukka Rappe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024