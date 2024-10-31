Russian Man Faces Trial in Finland for Ukraine War Crimes

A Russian national, Yan Petrovsky, is set to face trial in Finland over allegations of committing war crimes in Ukraine back in 2014, as announced by Finland's National Prosecution Authority. The trial is scheduled to commence on December 5 in the Helsinki district court and is expected to continue until the end of January 2025.

Petrovsky, also known as Voislav Torden and subjected to EU and U.S. sanctions since 2022, denies participating in any war crimes, according to his lawyer Heikki Lampela. The charges relate to his alleged involvement with the Rusich paramilitary unit, which reportedly fought alongside Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk region.

The prosecutor's office claimed that Petrovsky, presumed to be the deputy commander, participated in actions that violated the laws of war, resulting in 22 Ukrainian soldiers' deaths. The case will include video footage and testimonials from survivors to support the charges, said Deputy Prosecutor General Jukka Rappe.

