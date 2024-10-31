Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Launch

Germany has issued a strong condemnation of North Korea's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, calling the action 'illegal.' The call for restraint was made by a spokesperson from the foreign ministry, emphasizing the need for Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations.

This condemnation is part of a broader international response to recent developments involving North Korea. The nation's involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on the side of Russia has been raising alarms.

Germany's stance aligns with that of other countries that are increasingly uneasy about the geopolitical implications of North Korea's actions. The international community continues to monitor these developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)