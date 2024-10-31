Clash Over Waqf Property Sparks Chaos in Kadkol
Tensions erupted in Kadkol village, Haveri, after an administrative order to retrieve Waqf property led to violence. Villagers accused others of unlawfully registering properties under Waqf, resulting in stone-pelting and hospitalizations. Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's directive intensified the situation, leading to arrests for violent actions.
- Country:
- India
Chaos ensued in Kadkol village, Haveri district, after a government order concerning Waqf property sparked unrest among locals late Wednesday.
On Thursday, sources reported that tensions flared when villagers accused certain individuals of fraudulently registering properties in the name of Waqf, resulting in stone-pelting incidents that left several people injured and hospitalized.
In light of these events, the Waqf and Minority Welfare Minister, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, had earlier instructed district authorities during a September 3 meeting to reclaim Waqf land, prompting a controversial order on September 7 that fueled village unrest and led to several arrests for family attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bahraich violence: Five suspects trying to flee to Nepal arrested after encounter, two suffer gunshot injuries, says UP police official.
Congress Slams UP Government Over Alleged Fake Encounter and Bahraich Violence
High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt
Bahraich violence accused injured in encounter while fleeing to Nepal; 5 held
Violence in Bahraich: Arrests Made in Murder Case After Dramatic Encounter