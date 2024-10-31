Left Menu

Clash Over Waqf Property Sparks Chaos in Kadkol

Tensions erupted in Kadkol village, Haveri, after an administrative order to retrieve Waqf property led to violence. Villagers accused others of unlawfully registering properties under Waqf, resulting in stone-pelting and hospitalizations. Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's directive intensified the situation, leading to arrests for violent actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haveri | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:09 IST
Chaos ensued in Kadkol village, Haveri district, after a government order concerning Waqf property sparked unrest among locals late Wednesday.

On Thursday, sources reported that tensions flared when villagers accused certain individuals of fraudulently registering properties in the name of Waqf, resulting in stone-pelting incidents that left several people injured and hospitalized.

In light of these events, the Waqf and Minority Welfare Minister, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, had earlier instructed district authorities during a September 3 meeting to reclaim Waqf land, prompting a controversial order on September 7 that fueled village unrest and led to several arrests for family attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

