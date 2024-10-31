Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Journalist in Fatehpur: Land Dispute Suspected

A journalist was killed and his colleague injured in a knife attack in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. Police arrested four suspects, suggesting a land dispute as the cause. The fatal attack occurred in the Sadar Kotwali area and is under investigation, with the assailants named in a complaint filed by the journalist's wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:25 IST
Tragic Attack on Journalist in Fatehpur: Land Dispute Suspected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A journalist has tragically lost his life following a knife attack in the Sadar Kotwali area of Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Thursday. His colleague was seriously injured during the incident.

Authorities have arrested four suspects, with initial investigations pointing to a land dispute as the potential motive behind the attack.

Fatehpur's Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijay Shankar Mishra, identified the victim as Dilip Saini, a local correspondent. Saini succumbed to his injuries in a Kanpur hospital, while his colleague Shahid Khan remains in treatment.

A complaint filed by Saini's wife has led to charges against seven individuals, with four already in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024