Tragic Attack on Journalist in Fatehpur: Land Dispute Suspected

A journalist has tragically lost his life following a knife attack in the Sadar Kotwali area of Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Thursday. His colleague was seriously injured during the incident.

Authorities have arrested four suspects, with initial investigations pointing to a land dispute as the potential motive behind the attack.

Fatehpur's Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijay Shankar Mishra, identified the victim as Dilip Saini, a local correspondent. Saini succumbed to his injuries in a Kanpur hospital, while his colleague Shahid Khan remains in treatment.

A complaint filed by Saini's wife has led to charges against seven individuals, with four already in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

