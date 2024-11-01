LA County Sues Pepsi and Coke Over Plastic Pollution Misleading

Los Angeles County has launched a legal battle against beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola over allegations of plastic pollution misinformation. The county filed a lawsuit claiming that both companies misled consumers regarding the recyclability of their plastic products and trivialized the environmental and health risks associated with plastic waste.

According to the lawsuit, both companies engage in disinformation campaigns, encouraging consumers to believe single-use plastics are less harmful and fully recyclable. They allegedly promised a 'circular economy' for plastic bottles, a claim refuted by the county, stating the bottles are rarely recycled more than once.

The companies, frequently ranked as top plastic polluters by environmental groups, deny the accusations. An industry spokesperson highlighted high bottle recycling rates in California, asserting the products are designed for ongoing recyclability. Despite this, the lawsuit draws attention to the vast amounts of plastic that continue to pollute the environment and could present significant health risks.

