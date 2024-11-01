Russian Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

In a swift defensive maneuver, Russian air defence systems intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones over four regions on Thursday evening. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, this operation effectively neutralized potential threats, causing no reported damage or injuries.

The incidents unfolded between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time, affecting the Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, and the Black Sea Crimean peninsula. Kursk region witnessed the majority of interceptions, with five drones downed where Ukrainian troops previously staged an incursion in August.

The governor of Oryol region, Andrei Klyhchkov, confirmed on Telegram that anti-aircraft units successfully downed five Ukrainian drones in his jurisdiction, highlighting ongoing security measures across the Russian borderlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)