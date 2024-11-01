Left Menu

Russian Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian air defence systems successfully intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones across four regions, including Kursk and Bryansk, within one hour on Thursday evening. The Russian Defence Ministry reported no damage or injuries. Incidents occurred in regions such as Oryol and Crimea, highlighting tensions along the borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift defensive maneuver, Russian air defence systems intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones over four regions on Thursday evening. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, this operation effectively neutralized potential threats, causing no reported damage or injuries.

The incidents unfolded between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Moscow time, affecting the Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, and the Black Sea Crimean peninsula. Kursk region witnessed the majority of interceptions, with five drones downed where Ukrainian troops previously staged an incursion in August.

The governor of Oryol region, Andrei Klyhchkov, confirmed on Telegram that anti-aircraft units successfully downed five Ukrainian drones in his jurisdiction, highlighting ongoing security measures across the Russian borderlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

