Left Menu

Investment Scam Unveiled: 20 Accused in Ghaziabad Case

A scam involving 20 individuals, including a company's managing director, was reported in Ghaziabad, targeting investors with false promises of returns from Dholera Smart City. The scheme allegedly amassed around Rs 60 lakh from unsuspecting investors, prompting police to initiate a manhunt for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:36 IST
Investment Scam Unveiled: 20 Accused in Ghaziabad Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ghaziabad have registered a case against 20 individuals, including a company's managing director, over allegations of defrauding investors of approximately Rs 60 lakh. The group reportedly lured investors with promises of high returns on investments in Dholera Smart City, Gujarat.

The complaint was filed by Gyanesh Raja, who was convinced to invest in the project by Nexa Evergreen Company. The company claimed to be acquiring 1,800 bighas of land in Dholera and heavily advertised in newspapers to attract investors.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritesh Tripathi stated that Raja and another complainant, Sakal Dev Singh, invested Rs 59 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. However, the company's app later became inaccessible and its officials ceased communication. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024