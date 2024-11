Crisis Unfolds: Military Facility Seized in Bolivia

An armed group took over a military installation near Cochabamba, Bolivia, capturing some soldiers, according to a statement from the country's armed forces released on Friday.

Cochabamba, located in central Bolivia, serves as a stronghold for supporters of former President Evo Morales, potentially escalating political tensions in the region.

The armed forces' declaration underscores a rapidly developing crisis, with possible implications for Bolivia's stability and security dynamics.

