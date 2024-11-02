Crisis in Northern Gaza: U.N. Warns of 'Apocalyptic' Conditions Amidst Israeli Offensive

The northern Gaza Strip is facing what top U.N. officials have described as an "apocalyptic" situation due to a military offensive by Israel against Hamas militants. According to a joint statement from U.N. agencies including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, the entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at risk from disease, famine, and violence.

Since Israel initiated its military push in northern Gaza last month, humanitarian aid has struggled to meet the overwhelming needs due to restricted access. The U.S. has expressed concern about ensuring its ally Israel does not implement a "policy of starvation" in the area. Aid efforts are hampered by insecurity and blockades, while lifesaving necessities remain scarce.

U.N. agencies are urging all parties involved in the Gaza conflict to prioritize civilian protection and call on Israel to cease its military actions affecting humanitarian workers. Meanwhile, USAID Administrator Samantha Power has raised concerns with Israeli diplomats, emphasizing the importance of easing the severe humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)