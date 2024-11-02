Left Menu

Crisis in Northern Gaza: U.N. Warns of 'Apocalyptic' Conditions Amidst Israeli Offensive

The U.N. warns of dire conditions in northern Gaza amid an Israeli offensive against Hamas. U.N. agencies claim the risk of disease, famine, and violence is imminent. Despite humanitarian efforts, aid access is blocked. The U.S. urges Israel to improve conditions or face restrictions on military aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 01:19 IST
Crisis in Northern Gaza: U.N. Warns of 'Apocalyptic' Conditions Amidst Israeli Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The northern Gaza Strip is facing what top U.N. officials have described as an "apocalyptic" situation due to a military offensive by Israel against Hamas militants. According to a joint statement from U.N. agencies including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, the entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at risk from disease, famine, and violence.

Since Israel initiated its military push in northern Gaza last month, humanitarian aid has struggled to meet the overwhelming needs due to restricted access. The U.S. has expressed concern about ensuring its ally Israel does not implement a "policy of starvation" in the area. Aid efforts are hampered by insecurity and blockades, while lifesaving necessities remain scarce.

U.N. agencies are urging all parties involved in the Gaza conflict to prioritize civilian protection and call on Israel to cease its military actions affecting humanitarian workers. Meanwhile, USAID Administrator Samantha Power has raised concerns with Israeli diplomats, emphasizing the importance of easing the severe humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024