Seoul's Strategic Dilemma: Arming Ukraine Amid North Korea's Russian Allegiance

South Korea is contemplating sending weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea's military aid to Russia. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated that possible actions would depend on the extent of North Korea's involvement and the rewards they receive from Moscow. Non-lethal aid has precedently been provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:12 IST
South Korea is pondering over potential military aid to Ukraine as a response to North Korea's troop support for Russia. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul disclosed in Ottawa that the country is evaluating North Korea's actions and anticipated compensations from Moscow before finalizing its stance.

The U.S. revealed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region, poised to join the conflict, with about 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia. Meanwhile, Seoul, having previously sent non-lethal aid to Ukraine, is now weighing its options on arms support based on evolving circumstances.

During a meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean officials discussed strategies without publicizing specifics. It is speculated that North Korea might be rewarded by Russia with military and technological advancements, potentially enhancing its weaponry capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

