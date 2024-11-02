Ex-Officer Convicted in Breonna Taylor Raid: A Landmark Verdict
A former Kentucky police detective has been convicted of using excessive force in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death. This marks the first conviction of a Louisville officer involved in the case, which sparked nationwide racial injustice protests alongside George Floyd's death.
In a landmark decision, a federal jury has found a former Kentucky police detective guilty of using excessive force during a botched raid that ended in Breonna Taylor's death. The verdict was reached late Friday night following emotional scenes in court.
Brett Hankison, the officer involved, had previously been cleared on charges related to firing shots into Taylor's neighbors' apartment. The raid itself was a pivotal moment that ignited protests against racial injustice across the U.S., paralleling the uproar following George Floyd's killing.
The jury's decision marks the first conviction tied to the 2020 incident, carrying a potential life sentence. Hankison maintained he acted to protect his fellow officers after Taylor's boyfriend opened fire during the raid, wounding one officer.
