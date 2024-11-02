Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Stray Animal Leads to Fatal Car Accident

Three youths died and three others were injured in a car crash on Najibabad road when the driver attempted to avoid a stray animal. The vehicle crashed into a tree, killing Ashwini, Saransh, and Anirudh. The accident occurred while they were traveling to a friend's birthday party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing accident, three young individuals lost their lives and three others sustained injuries when a car veered off Najibabad road and crashed into a tree. The tragic incident unfolded as the driver attempted to dodge a stray animal that suddenly appeared in their path, according to police reports on Saturday.

The crash, which happened around 10.30 pm on Friday, claimed the lives of Ashwini, Saransh, and Anirudh, leaving a trail of devastation. The trio, along with three other passengers who are now in hospital, were en route to a birthday celebration in Najibabad, as stated by Circle Officer Sangram Singh.

Uday Pratap Singh, Station House Officer at Kotwali police station, described the grisly aftermath, detailing how the vehicle was badly mangled upon collision. The impact trapped the youths inside, leading to the immediate deaths of Ashwini and Saransh, while Anirudh succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

