Congress's Bold Initiatives Brighten Telangana's Future

In the last 11 months, Telangana's Congress government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, claims to have dispelled the negativity lingering from the previous BRS administration. Reddy highlighted transformational moves like providing free bus travel for women and implementing a massive farmer loan waiver.

Responding to criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress-led administrations in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are deteriorating, Reddy countered with clarifications. He mentioned the fulfillment of promises such as a healthcare cover under Rajiv Aarogyasree and unprecedented recruitment initiatives.

The Chief Minister further emphasized efforts like rejuvenating River Musi and protecting vital water bodies, while offering free electricity for women. Over 50,000 youths have been employed, with initiatives said to surpass BJP state governments' standards, showcasing Congress's commitment to development, Reddy asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)