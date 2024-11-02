Congress's Bold Initiatives Brighten Telangana's Future
In the past 11 months, the Congress government in Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has transformed the state's gloomy atmosphere left by the previous BRS regime. Major initiatives include free bus travel for women, a substantial farmer loan waiver, and significant recruitment efforts, countering claims by PM Narendra Modi.
In the last 11 months, Telangana's Congress government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, claims to have dispelled the negativity lingering from the previous BRS administration. Reddy highlighted transformational moves like providing free bus travel for women and implementing a massive farmer loan waiver.
Responding to criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress-led administrations in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are deteriorating, Reddy countered with clarifications. He mentioned the fulfillment of promises such as a healthcare cover under Rajiv Aarogyasree and unprecedented recruitment initiatives.
The Chief Minister further emphasized efforts like rejuvenating River Musi and protecting vital water bodies, while offering free electricity for women. Over 50,000 youths have been employed, with initiatives said to surpass BJP state governments' standards, showcasing Congress's commitment to development, Reddy asserted.
