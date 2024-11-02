Ukraine Sabotages Prisoner Exchange, Says Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry's Maria Zakharova alleges Ukraine is hindering prisoner exchange by accepting only 279 out of 935 offered. Ukraine has yet to respond to these claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of stalling the exchange process for prisoners of war.
According to Zakharova, Russia's defense ministry extended an offer to Kyiv involving 935 Ukrainian prisoners, yet Ukraine accepted just 279.
Currently, there is no response from Ukrainian officials to address these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
