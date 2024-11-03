Gaza Talks: Palestinian Unity and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify in Cairo
Senior officials from Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas gather in Cairo to discuss forming a governance committee for Gaza, amid mediation efforts by Egypt to broker a ceasefire. These negotiations are part of Egypt's broader diplomatic initiatives to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In an effort to ameliorate the longstanding conflict in Gaza, senior officials from the rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have convened in Cairo. Their primary agenda is to discuss the creation of a governance committee for Gaza, according to Egyptian security sources cited by Al Qahera News TV.
The discussion aligns with Egypt's broader mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, aiming to expand humanitarian access to the beleaguered enclave. Discussions emphasize the formation of a committee comprising independent Palestinian figures, ensuring no dominance by any specific faction once the war ceases.
Despite diplomacy efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., a truce remains elusive. Israeli retaliations following Hamas-led attacks have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, heightening the urgency for a diplomatic resolution to halt further violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Underworld: Israeli Forces Target Hezbollah's Hidden Tunnels
Hamas Leader's Death: A Turning Point in Israel-Hamas Conflict?
Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties, reports AP.
Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike in Gaza has killed 11, hours after another killed at least 10, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Drone Attack and Strikes Add Fuel to Israel-Hamas Conflict