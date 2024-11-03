Gaza Talks: Palestinian Unity and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify in Cairo

In an effort to ameliorate the longstanding conflict in Gaza, senior officials from the rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have convened in Cairo. Their primary agenda is to discuss the creation of a governance committee for Gaza, according to Egyptian security sources cited by Al Qahera News TV.

The discussion aligns with Egypt's broader mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, aiming to expand humanitarian access to the beleaguered enclave. Discussions emphasize the formation of a committee comprising independent Palestinian figures, ensuring no dominance by any specific faction once the war ceases.

Despite diplomacy efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., a truce remains elusive. Israeli retaliations following Hamas-led attacks have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, heightening the urgency for a diplomatic resolution to halt further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)