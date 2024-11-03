Blazes Erupt in Kyiv Amid Russian Drone Assault

A fire has erupted in central Kyiv after a Russian drone attack, officials from the Ukrainian capital's military administration confirmed early Sunday. Reports indicate efforts to repel the attack using air defenses were underway when the fire broke out.

Serhiy Popko, who heads the military administration, noted that details about the fire's magnitude and any damage or injuries remain under investigation. It is unclear if the fire resulted from a direct drone impact or from falling debris.

Emergency response units rushed to the Shevchenkivskyi district, a bustling area near Kyiv's center. Eyewitnesses described hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising above residential buildings. The district, home to universities and tourist spots, experienced air raid alerts as did much of eastern Ukraine throughout the night.

