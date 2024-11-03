Tragic Youth Murder Over Minor Dispute Shakes Delhi

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi's Shahdara where a 19-year-old youth was shot dead following a trivial disagreement. The victim, identified as Sufian, became embroiled in a heated argument leading to his murder.

Delhi police revealed that three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the crime. The case unraveled when a PCR call about a shooting prompted immediate police action. Upon arrival, they found Sufian with serious injuries, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Initial investigations suggest the altercation began over a cap, escalating after Sufian reportedly slapped two of the accused. Authorities have seized a country-made pistol and a scooter, and the search is ongoing for another suspect and the mother of an accused who allegedly provided the weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)