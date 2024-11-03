Land Dispute Tragedy: UP Teen Beheaded

A police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh has been detained following his alleged role in a teenager's beheading over a land dispute, authorities reported on Sunday.

The officer's phone conversations with the accused before and after the incident have implicated him in the conspiracy, as disclosed by Additional SP Arvind Kumar Verma.

The horrific event stems from a four-decade land dispute, with several arrests already made, including that of key players and a juvenile.

(With inputs from agencies.)