Tragic Death of Babysitter: Six Arrested in Heinous Crime

A 15-year-old babysitter was brutally tortured and killed, leading to the arrest of six individuals, including her employers. The crime, which occurred in Thanjavur, involved severe abuse over three months. The case has invoked the POCSO Act due to its grievous nature, highlighting child abuse issues.

Updated: 03-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident has emerged from Thanjavur, where a 15-year-old girl employed as a babysitter was found dead, with signs of torture and abuse. Authorities have arrested six individuals, including the child's employers, Niveda alias Nazia and her husband Mohammed Nishad.

Police investigations revealed that the young girl, who began working in December 2023, had been subjected to severe physical abuse over a period of three months. Her tragic death occurred on October 31, 2024, after a brutal assault. The case has also seen the involvement of the POCSO Act due to the victim's age.

Alongside the couple, Nishad's sister Seema Begum, family friend Lokesh, his spouse Jayasakti, and a domestic worker named Maheswari, have also been detained. They have been charged with murder and other offences, and are currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

