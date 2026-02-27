Left Menu

U.S. Pursues Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker 'Skipper'

The U.S. seeks forfeiture of the oil tanker 'Skipper' and 1.8 million barrels of crude oil, linked to a scheme benefiting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, through illegal shipments defying sanctions that were seized from Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:29 IST
The United States government is actively pursuing the forfeiture of the Motor Tanker Skipper and its cargo of approximately 1.8 million barrels of crude oil. This action stems from allegations that the vessel has been involved in a scheme benefiting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by shipping petroleum products.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department's complaint claims that from 2021, the Skipper engaged in transporting crude oil from Iran and Venezuela to various global destinations, including regimes defying international norms. The department alleges that this was achieved through ship-to-ship transfers, thereby masking origination points.

To further conceal its activities, the Skipper is accused of tactics such as spoofing its locations and flying false flags. This vessel was seized by U.S. forces near Venezuela in December, marking part of a broader strategy against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was detained by U.S. military forces.

