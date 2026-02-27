Kerala Leads with Inauguration of CBG Plant in Kochi

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at Brahmapuram, Kochi, setting a milestone in sustainable waste management. The event also saw the presence of Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other dignitaries, emphasizing the state's commitment to environmental innovation.

The CBG plant aims to process 150 tonnes of biodegradable Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) daily, producing 5.6 tonnes of compressed biogas and 28 tonnes of organic manure. With its establishment, Kochi becomes Kerala's pioneering city in treating biodegradable waste through biofuel technology, paving the way for similar projects in other districts.

The initiative is part of a larger national effort aligned with India's National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas' plan to establish 195 CBG plants nationwide. This project not only addresses waste management issues but also underscores India's dedication to clean energy and sustainable urban development.