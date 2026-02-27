Left Menu

Kerala Leads with Inauguration of CBG Plant in Kochi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated BPCL's Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Kochi, marking a significant step in waste management. The plant will process 150 tonnes of waste daily, generating biogas and organic manure. The initiative aligns with India's clean energy goals and fosters sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:28 IST
Kerala Leads with Inauguration of CBG Plant in Kochi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at Brahmapuram, Kochi, setting a milestone in sustainable waste management. The event also saw the presence of Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other dignitaries, emphasizing the state's commitment to environmental innovation.

The CBG plant aims to process 150 tonnes of biodegradable Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) daily, producing 5.6 tonnes of compressed biogas and 28 tonnes of organic manure. With its establishment, Kochi becomes Kerala's pioneering city in treating biodegradable waste through biofuel technology, paving the way for similar projects in other districts.

The initiative is part of a larger national effort aligned with India's National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas' plan to establish 195 CBG plants nationwide. This project not only addresses waste management issues but also underscores India's dedication to clean energy and sustainable urban development.

TRENDING

1
Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

 Global
2
Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worthy of their votes: PM Modi.

Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worth...

 India
3
Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political Climate

Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political ...

 Bangladesh
4
Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do the same: PM Modi.

Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026