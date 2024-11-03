Voting from Home Introduced in Rajasthan's Bypolls

In an unprecedented move, Rajasthan will implement home voting in the upcoming bypolls for seven assembly seats. The initiative allows voters to cast their ballots from November 4-10, easing the process for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

The Election Commission reported that 3,193 voters opted for this convenience, with 2,365 elderly and 828 persons with disabilities participating. Political party representatives will accompany polling teams to ensure the integrity of the process.

The votes are scheduled for casting by November 13, with the counting set to occur on November 23, marking a significant shift in electoral accessibility in the regions of Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumbar, and Chaurasi.

