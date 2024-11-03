Left Menu

Voting from Home Introduced in Rajasthan's Bypolls

In Rajasthan, voting from home for seven assembly seat bypolls begins this Monday, operating between November 4-10 in two phases. With 3,193 voters opting for postal ballots, this includes elderly citizens and those with disabilities. Votes will be cast by November 13 and counted on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:58 IST
Voting from Home Introduced in Rajasthan's Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Rajasthan will implement home voting in the upcoming bypolls for seven assembly seats. The initiative allows voters to cast their ballots from November 4-10, easing the process for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

The Election Commission reported that 3,193 voters opted for this convenience, with 2,365 elderly and 828 persons with disabilities participating. Political party representatives will accompany polling teams to ensure the integrity of the process.

The votes are scheduled for casting by November 13, with the counting set to occur on November 23, marking a significant shift in electoral accessibility in the regions of Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumbar, and Chaurasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024