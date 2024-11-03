Voting from Home Introduced in Rajasthan's Bypolls
In Rajasthan, voting from home for seven assembly seat bypolls begins this Monday, operating between November 4-10 in two phases. With 3,193 voters opting for postal ballots, this includes elderly citizens and those with disabilities. Votes will be cast by November 13 and counted on November 23.
In an unprecedented move, Rajasthan will implement home voting in the upcoming bypolls for seven assembly seats. The initiative allows voters to cast their ballots from November 4-10, easing the process for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.
The Election Commission reported that 3,193 voters opted for this convenience, with 2,365 elderly and 828 persons with disabilities participating. Political party representatives will accompany polling teams to ensure the integrity of the process.
The votes are scheduled for casting by November 13, with the counting set to occur on November 23, marking a significant shift in electoral accessibility in the regions of Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumbar, and Chaurasi.
