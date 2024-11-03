Russian Forces Secure Vyshneve Amidst Fierce Donetsk Fighting

Russia's military has announced the capture of Vyshneve, a village within Ukraine's contested Donetsk region, as it progresses towards the important logistical hub of Pokrovsk.

Though Ukraine's General Staff has not confirmed the village's fall, it has reported active combat nearby. DeepState, a notable Ukrainian war blog, acknowledged Vyshneve's loss and indicated Russian movements towards an adjacent village.

According to DeepState, Russian forces are becoming increasingly active near Hryhorivka, navigating through wooded areas along rail lines. Russia's wider military efforts aim to seize control of Ukraine's Donbas territory, despite the challenges posed by Ukrainian resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)