Russian Forces Secure Vyshneve Amidst Fierce Donetsk Fighting

Russian military forces have claimed control of the village of Vyshneve in Ukraine's Donetsk region as they continue their push towards Pokrovsk. Ukraine's General Staff confirmed ongoing combat in the area but limited information on Vyshneve's capture. The battle is part of a larger struggle for control over the strategic Donbas region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:17 IST
Russia's military has announced the capture of Vyshneve, a village within Ukraine's contested Donetsk region, as it progresses towards the important logistical hub of Pokrovsk.

Though Ukraine's General Staff has not confirmed the village's fall, it has reported active combat nearby. DeepState, a notable Ukrainian war blog, acknowledged Vyshneve's loss and indicated Russian movements towards an adjacent village.

According to DeepState, Russian forces are becoming increasingly active near Hryhorivka, navigating through wooded areas along rail lines. Russia's wider military efforts aim to seize control of Ukraine's Donbas territory, despite the challenges posed by Ukrainian resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

