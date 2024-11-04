Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts Wild Animal Attack Compensation

The Madhya Pradesh government has increased compensation for families of those killed in wild animal attacks from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. This decision follows the deaths of two men in elephant attacks near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:16 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a more-than-three-fold increase in compensation for families of victims killed in wild animal attacks, raising the amount from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

This significant decision comes a day after a tragic incident where two men were trampled to death by an elephant near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed the decision, ensuring families of the deceased will receive the updated compensation.

The forest minister, Pradeep Ahirwar, had earlier handed over the initial amount to victims' families. The elephant involved was captured, but not before it claimed the lives of Ramratan Yadav and Bhairav Kol and injured another person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

