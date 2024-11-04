Left Menu

Russian Bombing Escalates in Kharkiv: Supermarket and Residences Hit

A Russian guided bomb struck a supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, injuring four people. The attack, close to high-rise residences, follows increased military pressure on the region. An additional strike targeted an apartment building near Kupiansk, injuring one, amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 02:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian guided bomb hit a supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Sunday evening, injuring at least four people, according to Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Governor Syniehubov reported on Telegram that the attack occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district, close to the city's center, with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noting the supermarket's proximity to high-rise residential buildings. An earlier bombing had targeted a forested area within the city.

In another attack, a high-rise apartment building near Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv, was also hit by Russian forces, injuring one person. This area has experienced increased military pressure from Russia in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

