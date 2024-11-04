Left Menu

Assault on Kharkiv: Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Second Largest City

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least five people in strikes on a supermarket and residential areas. A bomb severely damaged an apartment block in nearby Kivsharivka. Rescue operations faced challenges due to continued Russian shelling, according to regional officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 03:43 IST
Assault on Kharkiv: Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Second Largest City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv and its surrounding region on Sunday, leaving at least five people injured. The assault, involving a guided bomb, struck a supermarket in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, as confirmed by Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted the supermarket's proximity to residential areas, raising concerns about civilian safety. Earlier, an attack targeted a forested area within the city. In a separate incident, a five-storey apartment building in Kivsharivka suffered severe damage from Russian military actions.

One individual was injured, and more residents might be trapped under rubble due to a collapsed building entrance. Although a woman was successfully rescued, ongoing Russian shelling has complicated further rescue efforts, Syniehubov reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024