Assault on Kharkiv: Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Second Largest City

Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv and its surrounding region on Sunday, leaving at least five people injured. The assault, involving a guided bomb, struck a supermarket in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district, as confirmed by Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted the supermarket's proximity to residential areas, raising concerns about civilian safety. Earlier, an attack targeted a forested area within the city. In a separate incident, a five-storey apartment building in Kivsharivka suffered severe damage from Russian military actions.

One individual was injured, and more residents might be trapped under rubble due to a collapsed building entrance. Although a woman was successfully rescued, ongoing Russian shelling has complicated further rescue efforts, Syniehubov reported.

