Kerala Government Probes Controversial Hindu IAS WhatsApp Group

The Kerala government is launching a probe into a controversial incident involving a WhatsApp group created exclusively for Hindu IAS officers, as announced by State Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday. The move follows a complaint by an IAS officer alleging that his WhatsApp number was hacked and misused for creating the group.

The incident, labeled as 'serious' by Rajeeve, underscores the potential for community-based divisions, which the government finds highly concerning. The public administration department's code of conduct for IAS officers will guide the investigation.

An IAS officer filed the complaint with Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, seeking an inquiry. Sources revealed that officers from various communities were added to the group, which was immediately dismantled after detection. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)