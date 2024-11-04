Shocking Child Abuse Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

A disturbing incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district, where three individuals were apprehended following the release of a shocking video on social media. The footage depicts a minor boy hanging upside down, with hot coal placed dangerously close to his head.

The harrowing event, which took place in the village of Mohgaon, has drawn widespread condemnation. The boy, accused of stealing a watch, is seen crying out in distress. Authorities have moved swiftly, arresting those involved and charging them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has taken to social media to decry the actions, urging for legal adherence and reminding the community of the dangers posed by such harsh vigilantism. He stressed that these acts tarnish the region's reputation in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)