Israel Severs Ties with UN Agency Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel announced on Monday that it has terminated an agreement with the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, claiming the agency has been compromised by Hamas. This move is part of a broader legislative effort passed last month to cut ties with the organization.

The announcement comes as Israel carried out a rare ground raid in Syria to detain a man accused of collaborating with Iran, marking a significant escalation in its regional military operations.

Despite increasing international pressure from the United States and others for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel continues its military campaigns against Hezbollah and Hamas, with mounting casualties reported by health officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)