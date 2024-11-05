Left Menu

Empowering Local Governance: Grants Allocated to Rural Bodies

The Centre has released the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to various rural local bodies in Tripura, Haryana, and Mizoram. The funds aim to enhance the capability and self-reliance of Panchayati Raj Institutions, supporting inclusive growth under Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:25 IST
Empowering Local Governance: Grants Allocated to Rural Bodies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Centre has allocated the first installment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to rural local bodies in Tripura, Haryana, and a second round in Mizoram, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj disclosed that Tripura's 1,260 rural local bodies, including traditional local bodies, 40 block advisory committees, and 587 village committees, have received untied and tied grants totaling Rs 78.50 crore. These grants aim to address location-specific needs and provide essential services.

Haryana and Mizoram have also significantly benefited. Haryana's local bodies were granted Rs 194.867 crore, while Mizoram received Rs 35.50 crore for village councils. These funds are part of an initiative supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' vision for participative and inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024