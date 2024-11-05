Empowering Local Governance: Grants Allocated to Rural Bodies
The Centre has released the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to various rural local bodies in Tripura, Haryana, and Mizoram. The funds aim to enhance the capability and self-reliance of Panchayati Raj Institutions, supporting inclusive growth under Prime Minister Modi's vision.
In a significant move, the Centre has allocated the first installment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to rural local bodies in Tripura, Haryana, and a second round in Mizoram, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj disclosed that Tripura's 1,260 rural local bodies, including traditional local bodies, 40 block advisory committees, and 587 village committees, have received untied and tied grants totaling Rs 78.50 crore. These grants aim to address location-specific needs and provide essential services.
Haryana and Mizoram have also significantly benefited. Haryana's local bodies were granted Rs 194.867 crore, while Mizoram received Rs 35.50 crore for village councils. These funds are part of an initiative supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' vision for participative and inclusive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
