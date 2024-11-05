Ukrainian Defense Forces Successfully Intercept Russian Aerial Assault

In a significant defensive move, the Ukrainian military reported on Tuesday that it successfully intercepted 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles deployed in an overnight assault by Russia.

The Ukrainian air force revealed that the whereabouts of 30 additional drones remain unaccounted for, sparking concerns over their potential impact.

Furthermore, one drone was noted to have returned to Russia, highlighting ongoing tensions and the resilience of Ukraine's defense capabilities amid persistent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)