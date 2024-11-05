Left Menu

Ukrainian Defense Forces Successfully Intercept Russian Aerial Assault

The Ukrainian military reported neutralizing a significant aerial threat, intercepting 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles launched by Russia. Thirty other drones' positions remain unknown, while one drone returned to Russia. This highlights ongoing tensions and Ukraine's defensive resilience.

Updated: 05-11-2024 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive move, the Ukrainian military reported on Tuesday that it successfully intercepted 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles deployed in an overnight assault by Russia.

The Ukrainian air force revealed that the whereabouts of 30 additional drones remain unaccounted for, sparking concerns over their potential impact.

Furthermore, one drone was noted to have returned to Russia, highlighting ongoing tensions and the resilience of Ukraine's defense capabilities amid persistent threats.



