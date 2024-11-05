Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: India-Canada Allegations Over Sikh Activists

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated over allegations that India targeted Sikh activists in Canada, an accusation India denies. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discussed the issue with her Indian counterpart, emphasizing the need for respect and safety for all individuals. Canada's Prime Minister condemned recent temple violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:07 IST
Diplomatic Strain: India-Canada Allegations Over Sikh Activists
Penny Wong Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have intensified, as allegations surface accusing India of targeting Sikh activists within Canadian borders. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed these concerns with her Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, in Canberra, stressing the importance of safety for all community members.

India firmly denies the allegations, branding them as 'absurd and baseless.' This diplomatic row comes amid vandalism reports at a Hindu temple near Toronto, further straining relations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence as 'unacceptable,' asserting the right to religious freedom and safety for all.

The allegations follow previous claims by Trudeau that the Indian government had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada, a charge India has consistently rejected. These events underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics between the countries, with ongoing concerns about Sikh separatist movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024