Diplomatic Strain: India-Canada Allegations Over Sikh Activists

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have intensified, as allegations surface accusing India of targeting Sikh activists within Canadian borders. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed these concerns with her Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, in Canberra, stressing the importance of safety for all community members.

India firmly denies the allegations, branding them as 'absurd and baseless.' This diplomatic row comes amid vandalism reports at a Hindu temple near Toronto, further straining relations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence as 'unacceptable,' asserting the right to religious freedom and safety for all.

The allegations follow previous claims by Trudeau that the Indian government had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada, a charge India has consistently rejected. These events underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics between the countries, with ongoing concerns about Sikh separatist movements.

