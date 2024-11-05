Diplomatic Strain: India-Canada Allegations Over Sikh Activists
Tensions between India and Canada have escalated over allegations that India targeted Sikh activists in Canada, an accusation India denies. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong discussed the issue with her Indian counterpart, emphasizing the need for respect and safety for all individuals. Canada's Prime Minister condemned recent temple violence.
- Country:
- Australia
The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have intensified, as allegations surface accusing India of targeting Sikh activists within Canadian borders. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed these concerns with her Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, in Canberra, stressing the importance of safety for all community members.
India firmly denies the allegations, branding them as 'absurd and baseless.' This diplomatic row comes amid vandalism reports at a Hindu temple near Toronto, further straining relations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence as 'unacceptable,' asserting the right to religious freedom and safety for all.
The allegations follow previous claims by Trudeau that the Indian government had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada, a charge India has consistently rejected. These events underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics between the countries, with ongoing concerns about Sikh separatist movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia-North Korea Cooperation's Impact on South Korea
Jaishankar Criticizes Canada's Diplomatic Double Standards
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Poland Closes Russian Consulate
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moscow Responds to Warsaw's Consulate Closure
Strengthening Ties at the BRICS Summit: Jaishankar Meets Indonesia's New Foreign Minister