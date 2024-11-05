Left Menu

Kolkata Puja Procession Sparks Road Rage Inquiry

An investigation commenced after protesters alleging police inaction in a case of road rage in Kolkata. Demonstrators, previously rallying against a doctor's death, reported being chased by a Kali Puja immersion group on two-wheelers, leading to increased tensions. Police are reviewing the incident through CCTV footage.

An investigation has been launched following a road rage incident in Kolkata, where demonstrators claim they were chased for kilometers by a group of 70-80 people on two-wheelers. The group had been protesting the rape and murder of a local doctor when the incident occurred.

The altercation allegedly began after the rally at Rashbehari Crossing. Protesters accused the Kali Puja procession of blocking their vehicle, triggering a heated exchange. This escalated into a pursuit down to the Exide Crossing.

Despite multiple calls to local police stations, responses were delayed until the protestors dialed emergency services. The perpetrators had fled by the time officers arrived. Authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify those responsible.

