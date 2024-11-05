Kolkata Puja Procession Sparks Road Rage Inquiry
An investigation commenced after protesters alleging police inaction in a case of road rage in Kolkata. Demonstrators, previously rallying against a doctor's death, reported being chased by a Kali Puja immersion group on two-wheelers, leading to increased tensions. Police are reviewing the incident through CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
An investigation has been launched following a road rage incident in Kolkata, where demonstrators claim they were chased for kilometers by a group of 70-80 people on two-wheelers. The group had been protesting the rape and murder of a local doctor when the incident occurred.
The altercation allegedly began after the rally at Rashbehari Crossing. Protesters accused the Kali Puja procession of blocking their vehicle, triggering a heated exchange. This escalated into a pursuit down to the Exide Crossing.
Despite multiple calls to local police stations, responses were delayed until the protestors dialed emergency services. The perpetrators had fled by the time officers arrived. Authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- road rage
- protest
- CCTV
- investigation
- Kali Puja
- doctor's death
- police
- incident
- demonstration
ALSO READ
Delhi Blast Investigation Uncovers Potential Khalistani Links
Conker Champion Cleared: 'King Conker' Investigation Concludes
Tragic Fall of Ex-One Direction Star Liam Payne: Unveiling Sudden Death's Investigation
Russian Cargo Jet Incident Under Investigation
Tragedy in Ganderbal: Community Mourns Doctor's Death in Terror Attack