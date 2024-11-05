India's Move to Reform Criminal Sentencing
India plans to introduce grading systems for criminal sentencing to prevent arbitrary punishments following the Bihar rape case backlash. Current sentencing practices have faced criticism for inconsistency. The government will propose reforms to the Supreme Court aiming to align with international standards.
The Indian government is set to introduce a new grading system for criminal sentencing aimed at tackling the issue of arbitrary punishments, following public criticism after a controversial rape conviction in Bihar. This move seeks to ensure consistency and parity in sentencing.
A shockwave spread when a judge sentenced a man to death within just 30 minutes of trial, a decision later overturned by a higher court citing lack of defense opportunity and judicial haste. The Bihar case has highlighted the urgent need for judicial reform, prompting a call for more training for judges.
The Ministry of Law and Justice plans to present its policy overhaul to the Supreme Court by December, intending to align India's sentencing norms with those of countries like Britain and Canada. The initiative seeks to standardize punishments across the judicial system, especially in cases covered by the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
(With inputs from agencies.)
