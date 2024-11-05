India's Move to Reform Criminal Sentencing

The Indian government is set to introduce a new grading system for criminal sentencing aimed at tackling the issue of arbitrary punishments, following public criticism after a controversial rape conviction in Bihar. This move seeks to ensure consistency and parity in sentencing.

A shockwave spread when a judge sentenced a man to death within just 30 minutes of trial, a decision later overturned by a higher court citing lack of defense opportunity and judicial haste. The Bihar case has highlighted the urgent need for judicial reform, prompting a call for more training for judges.

The Ministry of Law and Justice plans to present its policy overhaul to the Supreme Court by December, intending to align India's sentencing norms with those of countries like Britain and Canada. The initiative seeks to standardize punishments across the judicial system, especially in cases covered by the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

