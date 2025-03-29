Judicial Block on Controversial Deportations Amid Safety Concerns

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, preventing it from deporting individuals to third countries without assessing potential safety risks. This decision emphasizes the need for legal avenues to argue against deportation when returning to their homeland poses a threat.

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy stated that individuals with final orders of removal should have 'a meaningful opportunity' to contest deportation to a third country if it poses significant dangers. This order remains effective until further proceedings occur, marking a critical pause in the administration's deportation efforts.

The ruling represents a significant challenge for the administration's immigration strategy, which involves sending individuals to countries like Panama and El Salvador when deportation to their native countries is deemed unsafe. Legal advocates, including the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, praised the decision, while administration officials argued that it hampers immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)