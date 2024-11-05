Left Menu

J&K Speaker Rejects Mobile Use Amid Assembly Proceedings

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather instructed MLAs to turn off their phones during House proceedings to maintain legislative decorum. The mandate followed instances of members using phones to film, prompting the Speaker's warning to adhere to Assembly rules or face action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:42 IST
Odisha Assembly Ruckus Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to uphold legislative decorum, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has mandated that all MLAs turn off their mobile phones during House proceedings. The directive comes in response to multiple instances of members recording proceedings on their devices.

The incident occurred on the second day of the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's session. Rather emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and sanctity of the House, especially following the day's obituary references.

Reasserting the need for cooperation, the Speaker warned that non-compliance would result in enforced action to ensure adherence to Assembly rules. The National Conference leader appealed to the legislative members to cooperate fully with the directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

