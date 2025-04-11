Left Menu

Udupi Temple Imposes Ban on Wedding Photoshoots to Protect Sanctity

The Paryaya Puttige Math has banned pre- and post-wedding photoshoots around the Udupi Sri Krishna Math to uphold its sanctity. Concern over inappropriate behavior and disruption of spiritual atmosphere led to this move, emphasizing the importance of preserving the site's religious significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:00 IST
Udupi Temple Imposes Ban on Wedding Photoshoots to Protect Sanctity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Paryaya Puttige Math, responsible for governing Udupi Sri Krishna Math, has instituted a ban on pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots within the sacred Rathabeedi premises. The decision aims to maintain the temple's sanctity amidst a spike in such photographs in recent times.

This prohibition follows a trend where couples from Karnataka and Kerala have increasingly chosen the temple as an opulent backdrop for wedding shoots, often causing unease among temple officials. Early morning shoots allegedly resulted in inappropriate conduct and disruptions to the temple's spiritual atmosphere, prompting the new rules.

Udupi Sri Krishna Math, a prominent cultural landmark and pilgrimage center established by philosopher-saint Madhvacharya, draws innumerable devotees. Officials clarified that the ban seeks to protect the temple's reverence without deterring visitors. Photographers and wedding planners have been urged to adhere to this directive in respect of its centuries-old heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025