Udupi Temple Imposes Ban on Wedding Photoshoots to Protect Sanctity

The Paryaya Puttige Math, responsible for governing Udupi Sri Krishna Math, has instituted a ban on pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots within the sacred Rathabeedi premises. The decision aims to maintain the temple's sanctity amidst a spike in such photographs in recent times.

This prohibition follows a trend where couples from Karnataka and Kerala have increasingly chosen the temple as an opulent backdrop for wedding shoots, often causing unease among temple officials. Early morning shoots allegedly resulted in inappropriate conduct and disruptions to the temple's spiritual atmosphere, prompting the new rules.

Udupi Sri Krishna Math, a prominent cultural landmark and pilgrimage center established by philosopher-saint Madhvacharya, draws innumerable devotees. Officials clarified that the ban seeks to protect the temple's reverence without deterring visitors. Photographers and wedding planners have been urged to adhere to this directive in respect of its centuries-old heritage.

