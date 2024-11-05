Constructive Criticism: Andhra Pradesh's Leadership Dynamics Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha revealed on Tuesday that she sees Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's remarks about her management of the state's law and order as constructive criticism.

Her remarks came a day after Kalyan pointed out issues with law enforcement, particularly rising violence against women, during the five-month tenure of the state's new coalition government involving the TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Expressing encouragement from Kalyan’s feedback, Anitha assured that his insights have inspired her to be more decisive. She acknowledged the pressing challenges and responsibilities in her role as Home Minister, while emphasizing that Kalyan did not deem her a failure despite his concerns about recent events.

