Constructive Criticism: Andhra Pradesh's Leadership Dynamics Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha responded positively to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's comments on the state's law and order management. Despite Kalyan's critique, Anitha found encouragement in his words while acknowledging the need for assertive efforts to handle rising violence, especially against women, in the new coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:05 IST
Pawan Kalyan Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha revealed on Tuesday that she sees Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's remarks about her management of the state's law and order as constructive criticism.

Her remarks came a day after Kalyan pointed out issues with law enforcement, particularly rising violence against women, during the five-month tenure of the state's new coalition government involving the TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Expressing encouragement from Kalyan’s feedback, Anitha assured that his insights have inspired her to be more decisive. She acknowledged the pressing challenges and responsibilities in her role as Home Minister, while emphasizing that Kalyan did not deem her a failure despite his concerns about recent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

