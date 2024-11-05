Protest Erupts Over Alleged Temple Attack in Canada
The United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena staged a protest against an alleged attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. Protesters condemned the Canadian government and demanded accountability. Videos circulated showing clashes at the temple, raising tensions in the community.
A protest organized by the United Hindu Front and Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena took place on Tuesday, in response to an alleged attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada.
Demonstrators carried placards demanding action against the assailants and raised slogans criticizing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Jai Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the United Hindu Front, claimed local police showed bias towards the attackers. Meanwhile, Canadian police reported that videos on social media depicted clashes, and tensions remain high around the Hindu Sabha Temple.
