Mystery Surrounds Iranian-German Prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd's Death Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Mystery clouds the fate of Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd as an Iranian official claimed he died before Tehran executed him, contradicting prior announcements of his execution.

The statement from Asghar Jahangir follows Germany's shutting down of three Iranian consulates in response to Sharmahd's controversial death.

Sharmahd, accused of orchestrating a 2008 attack in Iran and sharing classified military information, has been a contentious figure. His family disputes the allegations, suspecting he was kidnapped during a layover in Dubai in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)