Stone Mafia and the Political Nexus: The Jharkhand Illegal Mining Scandal

The CBI has conducted searches across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar in connection to an illegal stone mining scandal in Jharkhand involving an aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Assets worth crores have been seized, and several individuals face charges of illegal extraction and transport of stone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated searches at 16 different locations across three states, including the election-bound Jharkhand, as part of an investigation into an illegal stone mining operation in Nimbu Pahar. Allegations point towards involvement from a political aide close to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials have disclosed.

The searches were conducted in the Indian states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, targeting locations in Sahibganj, Ranchi, Patna, and Kolkata associated with suspects. The operation comes ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Jharkhand, where the JMM and INDIA bloc are set to contest against the BJP and its allies.

The CBI uncovered substantial assets during their raids, including Rs 50 lakh in cash, one kilogram of gold, and property documents reflecting extensive illegal activities. Named in the case are several individuals, including Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra, for their purported roles in illegal stone mining operations and transportation in Sahibganj, raising significant concerns among regulatory bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

