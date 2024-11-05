President Murmu Calls for Judicial Reforms and Equal Justice

President Droupadi Murmu has called for reform in India's judiciary, emphasizing the need to move away from redundant colonial practices and focus on equal justice. Speaking at an event, she highlighted the judiciary's role as a pillar of social revolution, rooted in Indian realities.

Murmu praised the apex court for its 75-year journey towards justice for all, and underscored the contributions of legal aid clinics in law schools, which help impart holistic education and serve vulnerable segments of society. She expressed concern over the status of undertrial prisoners and recognized the judiciary's efforts in addressing this issue.

Murmu also lauded the Supreme Court's initiatives during its 75th anniversary, such as organizing Lok Adalats and conferences for judicial officers. The event, attended by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighted the ongoing commitment to judicial reform and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)